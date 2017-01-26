Protesters of all ages, races, faiths...

Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump.

Dozens of people gathered at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including building a border wall with Mexico and banning Muslims from entering the United States. Carlos Gimenez's comments came in the middle of a speech touting his administration's response to a string of crises and long-standing problems the previous year, including gun violence, Zika, affordable housing and traffic.

Americano

Miami, FL

#1 5 hrs ago
1/27/17 - Todays Rasmussen poll numbers show Trump has a 59% approval rating. Obama averaged 47.9%.
Yet this socialist rag of a newspaper wants to convince you that the opposite is true by focusing on stories like this. This is exactly why the Herald is on it's last legs..
