There are on the The Miami Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

Dozens of people gathered at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including building a border wall with Mexico and banning Muslims from entering the United States. Carlos Gimenez's comments came in the middle of a speech touting his administration's response to a string of crises and long-standing problems the previous year, including gun violence, Zika, affordable housing and traffic.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.