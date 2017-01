Prizm Art Fair Closes With Strongest Sales To Date

Prizm Art Fair 4th edition occurred November 29- December 11, with over 2,000 people in attendance to see artwork by over 40 artists from 8 countries, including France, Haiti, Jamaica, Nigeria, St. Martin, and Trinidad and Tobago. Split between two sections, the fair was curated by Director and Founder Mikhaile Solomon and interdisciplinary artist William Cordova.

