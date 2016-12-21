Press Releases: Haiti National Day

Press Releases: Haiti National Day

On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate Haiti and its citizens on this day of national celebration as Haiti marks the 213th anniversary of its independence. Nearly one million people in the United States are of Haitian ancestry.

