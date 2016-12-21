Press Releases: Haiti National Day
On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate Haiti and its citizens on this day of national celebration as Haiti marks the 213th anniversary of its independence. Nearly one million people in the United States are of Haitian ancestry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Rob
|524
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|11
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|Sun
|3 POSTS HERE
|1
|The ART of The DEAL !- Obama gets Rushmore - Tr...
|Sun
|AMERICA TRUMPED
|1
|Sammy kamel
|Sun
|Joe Camel
|3
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Sun
|Old Millennia Trump
|3
|Where is the boy
|Dec 31
|Chico312
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC