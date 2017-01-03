Police have the car in deadly pawn sh...

Police have the car in deadly pawn shop robbery. Now, theya d like the passengers

19 hrs ago

Miami police released a photo of the red SUV they say was used in the deadly armed robbery of a Little Havana pawn shop. They're still looking for the men who used the SUV to escape.

