People almost wiped out orchids in So...

People almost wiped out orchids in South Florida. Now the beloved plants are making a comeback.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Miami Herald

The Florida Cowhorn , a very rare and difficult to grow species, has been planted in a few areas. University of Miami design students outfitted a decommissioned school bus with a mobile science lab so children at different high schools could participate in the orchid project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 17 hr Cuban 202
The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08) 19 hr Wezel 21
adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play 19 hr Desi Arnes Jr HUNG 5
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Fri Anonymous 12
Only for handsome men :) Jan 6 Old Millennia Tramp 2
Corny Jan 6 Minnie Appolis Dr... 2
Im super horny im latino from cuba (Sep '14) Jan 5 LIFE GUARD REGISTRY 9
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,295

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC