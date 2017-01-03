People almost wiped out orchids in South Florida. Now the beloved plants are making a comeback.
The Florida Cowhorn , a very rare and difficult to grow species, has been planted in a few areas. University of Miami design students outfitted a decommissioned school bus with a mobile science lab so children at different high schools could participate in the orchid project.
