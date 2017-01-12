One-Minute Play Festival Examines Life in Post-Election America
Thirty-two playwrights, a half-dozen directors, and around 90 plays in less than two hours: This is the South Florida One-Minute Play Festival, now in its fifth year. The festival, performed at the Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay and curated by Caitlin Wees and Dominic D'Andrea, has become a phenomenon.
