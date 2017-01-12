On this day seven years ago, the eart...

On this day seven years ago, the earth convulsed in Haiti, killing thousands

The more than 300,000 souls killed in Haiti's tragic Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake will be remembered Thursday with candle light vigils as South Florida joins Haiti in commemorating the seventh anniversary of the devastating disaster. Both the cities of Miami and Miramar will host observances.

