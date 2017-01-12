On this day seven years ago, the earth convulsed in Haiti, killing thousands
The more than 300,000 souls killed in Haiti's tragic Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake will be remembered Thursday with candle light vigils as South Florida joins Haiti in commemorating the seventh anniversary of the devastating disaster. Both the cities of Miami and Miramar will host observances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|8 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|18
|MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM !
|8 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|1
|Only for handsome men :)
|8 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|6
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|8 hr
|ADAMs Cuban Girlf...
|3
|New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar...
|Wed
|Moses Keisterbalm...
|2
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Tue
|ZIKA Causes Repub...
|3
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Jan 9
|Earl in KY Jelly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC