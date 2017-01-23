Official talks about the tornado that...

Official talks about the tornado that touched down in Hialeah

5 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The tornado touched down east of the Palmetto Expressway between Northwest 55th and 48th streets, moved east through Hialeah and finished its 2.3-mile ramble near West 12th Street and Second Avenue in Hialeah. The tornado fluctuated in strength from EF-0 to EF-1 , according to the National Weather Service.

