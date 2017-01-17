Obama addresses "wet foot, dry foot" ...

Obama addresses "wet foot, dry foot" policy decision at final press conference

In his final press conference as president, President Barack Obama addressed his decision to end the "wet foot, dry foot" policy. "That was a carryover of a old way of thinking," Obama said.

