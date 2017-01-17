New 'Happy Bellies' Program Feeds Vegan Meals to Miami's Homeless
Head to parts of downtown or Overtown, and it's clear that way too many local folks are falling through the cracks, unable to access housing, food, or healthcare. Local vegan Kevin Bodniza saw the problem and wanted to do something to help - something different than what's already been done.
