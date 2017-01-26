New commercial Key West-Miami bus ser...

New commercial Key West-Miami bus service starts

A New Jersey company has added bus service between Key West and Miami, adding to other bus services in Monroe County. Thursday, Hoboken, N.J., company Go Buses began a route from 908 Caroline St. between Grinnell and Market streets to Bayfront Park, behind the Bayside Market Place at 179 Washington St. in Miami.

