Mignonette and PB Sushi Debut Their Second Miami Outposts

Seafood lovers in North Miami can get their fill of the oysters at Mignonette Uptown , which debuts today at 13951 Biscayne Boulevard in the former Gourmet Diner spot, while Pubbelly Sushi has taken up a spot at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 421. Mignonette's North Miami Beach outpost features many of the original menu items and offers several new dishes.

