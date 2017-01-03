Mignonette and PB Sushi Debut Their Second Miami Outposts
Seafood lovers in North Miami can get their fill of the oysters at Mignonette Uptown , which debuts today at 13951 Biscayne Boulevard in the former Gourmet Diner spot, while Pubbelly Sushi has taken up a spot at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 421. Mignonette's North Miami Beach outpost features many of the original menu items and offers several new dishes.
