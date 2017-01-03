Mignonette and PB Sushi Debut Their S...

Mignonette and PB Sushi Debut Their Second Miami Outposts

Seafood lovers in North Miami can get their fill of the oysters at Mignonette Uptown , which debuts today at 13951 Biscayne Boulevard in the former Gourmet Diner spot, while Pubbelly Sushi has taken up a spot at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 421. Mignonette's North Miami Beach outpost features many of the original menu items and offers several new dishes.

Comments made yesterday: 35,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,698

