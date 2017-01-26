Miami's Little Havana named a 'national treasure'
Little Havana, the neighbourhood that is the heart and soul of Miami's Cuban diaspora, was named a US "national treasure" on Friday . A low rise apartment building is under construction on Jan 27, 2017, in the Little Havana neighbourhood in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|23 hr
|Americano
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|Fri
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|32
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Thu
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|jemma
|16
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 24
|Alternate News
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Jan 24
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC