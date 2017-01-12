Miami wona t seek marina redevelopment bids a " yet
Nothing was easy in 2016 when it came to Mayor TomA s Regalado's high-profile bid to redevelop two city marinas on Virginia Key. Despite warnings by administrators that the city has no time to spare if it intends to ask voters to approve the marina project in 2017, Miami commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to delay until February the re-issuance of a polarizing solicitation to rebuild Miami's Rickenbacker and Marine Stadium marinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless people yes you
|34 min
|Parking a Cash Cow
|2
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|2 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|4
|:::::: Chris perry::::::::: MMA's best (Jun '11)
|11 hr
|HOLLYWOOD BOXING
|5
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|Thu
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|17
|MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM !
|Thu
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|1
|Only for handsome men :)
|Thu
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|6
|New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar...
|Wed
|Moses Keisterbalm...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC