Miami wona t seek marina redevelopment bids a " yet

12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Nothing was easy in 2016 when it came to Mayor TomA s Regalado's high-profile bid to redevelop two city marinas on Virginia Key. Despite warnings by administrators that the city has no time to spare if it intends to ask voters to approve the marina project in 2017, Miami commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to delay until February the re-issuance of a polarizing solicitation to rebuild Miami's Rickenbacker and Marine Stadium marinas.

