Miami teachers union joins protests of Trump education nominee
Paraprofessional Virginia Ducksworth, center, joined the United Teachers of Dade on Thursday as the union took part in a nation-wide protest against President-Elect Donald Trump's nominee as secretary of education. Sign-carrying teachers gather along Northwest 36 street outside Miami Jackson High School during a protest calling on the Senate to reject Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.
