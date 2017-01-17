Miami teachers union joins protests o...

Miami teachers union joins protests of Trump education nominee

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Paraprofessional Virginia Ducksworth, center, joined the United Teachers of Dade on Thursday as the union took part in a nation-wide protest against President-Elect Donald Trump's nominee as secretary of education. Sign-carrying teachers gather along Northwest 36 street outside Miami Jackson High School during a protest calling on the Senate to reject Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lamb scam 3 hr Quinn 7
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 3 hr GuillermoGrande 22
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) 4 hr Emit 1,583
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... 14 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 20
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Thu TRUMP the MESSENGER 1
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! Thu TRUMP CASTIGATED 4
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Thu Trump Golden Showers 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,086,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC