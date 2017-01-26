Miami takes step toward replacing moldy police headquarters
Back in May, two studies confirmed what Miami's police had known for years: The city's downtown headquarters had a serious mold problem. Roof leaks depositing water into the fifth and second floors were creating health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|2 hr
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|9 hr
|jemma
|16
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|19 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|31
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 24
|Alternate News
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Jan 24
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Jan 23
|Patrick Omar McCa...
|203
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC