Miami Provost Named New GW President
The chief academic and budget officer of the University of Miami in Florida - not to be confused with Miami University in Ohio - will become George Washington University's 17th president Aug. 1, succeeding Steven Knapp. On Jan. 6, GW's board of trustees voted unanimously to approve Thomas J. LeBlanc as the next leader of D.C.'s largest university.
