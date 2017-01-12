Miami political players, including co...

Miami political players, including county mayora s son, meet with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Miami Herald

The lobbyist son of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Democratic political consultant Freddy Balsera of Coral Gables met quietly with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York this week to chat about Latin America. Balsera and C.J. Gimenez were part of a foursome that also included Julio LigorrA a, a Guatemalan ambassador to the U.S., and David Duckenfield, a former deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. State Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 3 hr Denmark Dick 9
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 3 hr Black Truth 530
Gay/Bi teens in Florida 11 hr Samt32 14
The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08) 18 hr Wezel 23
Worthless people yes you 18 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP Sat Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
:::::: Chris perry::::::::: MMA's best (Jun '11) Sat BOXING HYENA HELENA 6
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC