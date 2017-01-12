Miami political players, including county mayora s son, meet with Trump

The lobbyist son of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Democratic political consultant Freddy Balsera of Coral Gables met quietly with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York this week to chat about Latin America. Balsera and C.J. Gimenez were part of a foursome that also included Julio LigorrA a, a Guatemalan ambassador to the U.S., and David Duckenfield, a former deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. State Department.

