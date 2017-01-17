Miami is ready to star in a new TV series
Despite the crippling effect the lack of state tax incentives is having on Florida's film and television industry, a new TV show that would be set in Miami - and filmed here - is on the market at the NATPE Miami convention , which starts Tuesday. "Deep City," a music-heavy dramatic series that would focus on Miami's diverse cultures and neighborhoods beyond the usual South Beach locales, is in development by Tandem Productions , which develops, finances and produces primetime TV shows for the global market.
