Miami-Dade mayor orders jails to comply with Trump crackdown on a sanctuarya cities

Fearing a loss of millions of dollars for defying immigration authorities, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Thursday ordered county jails to comply with federal immigration detention requests - effectively gutting the county's position as a "sanctuary" for immigrants in the country illegally. Gimenez cited an executive order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump that threatened to cut federal grants for any counties or cities that don't cooperate fully with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

