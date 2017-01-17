Miami cardiologist acquitted in $57 m...

Miami cardiologist acquitted in $57 million Medicare fraud case

A Miami-Dade cardiologist has been acquitted of receiving thousands of dollars in kickbacks as part of a $57 million Medicare fraud scheme. Dr. Michael Bahrami, 61, who practices in the Aventura area, was found not guilty Wednesday by a Miami federal jury on a single conspiracy charge of defrauding the government.

