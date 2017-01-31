Miami banking industry looks hopefully to Trump administration

Relief from what are regarded as cumbersome and over-reaching regulations is the Miami banking industry's hope for the new administration. Steven Mnuchin, the administration's pick for treasury secretary, has expressed support for repealing or simplifying parts of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, said Richard DeNapoli, managing director, chief trust officer and chief fiduciary counsel of Coral Gables Trust.

