Miami Artists Remove Trump's Face from Bushwick Collective's Anti-Trump Mural In Wynwood

The mural titled Come On... What the Hell Do You Have to Lose? depicted Donald Trump as Batman villain the Joker, holding a knife to the Statue of Liberty. The mural was a piece of artwork that stood out even in Wynwood, a neighborhood where the only buildings that look out of place are the ones that aren't covered in paint that would remind you of the outfits LMFAO used to wear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.