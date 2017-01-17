Miami Artists Remove Trump's Face fro...

Miami Artists Remove Trump's Face from Bushwick Collective's Anti-Trump Mural In Wynwood

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The mural titled Come On... What the Hell Do You Have to Lose? depicted Donald Trump as Batman villain the Joker, holding a knife to the Statue of Liberty. The mural was a piece of artwork that stood out even in Wynwood, a neighborhood where the only buildings that look out of place are the ones that aren't covered in paint that would remind you of the outfits LMFAO used to wear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lamb scam 2 hr Orangecar 10
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 9 hr GuillermoGrande 22
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) 10 hr Emit 1,583
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... 20 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 20
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Thu TRUMP the MESSENGER 1
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! Thu TRUMP CASTIGATED 4
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Thu Trump Golden Showers 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC