Miami Art Guide Presents Chiflon: the Silence of Coal, 1/27-28
FUNDarte, in association with Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Culture Shock Miami, presents Chifln, the Silence of Coal, by Chile's Silencio Blanco Theatre Company at the On.Stage Black.Box Theater at Miami Dade County Auditorium . There will be two performances on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th at 8:30 p.m. This magnificent and poignant work establishes a unique theatrical language using white marionettes set in a universe of random sounds lacking dialogue, the signature silent aesthetic of Silencio Blanco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rio ATM devices
|1 hr
|Brat
|1
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|22 hr
|Moishe Kiesterbalm
|2
|Acewhole Ventura
|22 hr
|Moishe Kiesterbalm
|11
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|Jan 27
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|32
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Jan 26
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Jan 26
|jemma
|16
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC