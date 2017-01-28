Miami Art Guide Presents Chiflon: the...

Miami Art Guide Presents Chiflon: the Silence of Coal, 1/27-28

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

FUNDarte, in association with Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Culture Shock Miami, presents Chifln, the Silence of Coal, by Chile's Silencio Blanco Theatre Company at the On.Stage Black.Box Theater at Miami Dade County Auditorium . There will be two performances on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th at 8:30 p.m. This magnificent and poignant work establishes a unique theatrical language using white marionettes set in a universe of random sounds lacking dialogue, the signature silent aesthetic of Silencio Blanco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rio ATM devices 1 hr Brat 1
News Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre... 22 hr Moishe Kiesterbalm 2
Acewhole Ventura 22 hr Moishe Kiesterbalm 11
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? Jan 27 ADAM THE MACHO LI... 32
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Jan 26 Brad 4
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Jan 26 jemma 16
Lamb scam Jan 24 Quinn 13
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,371,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC