Miami Art Guide Presents Chiflon: the Silence of Coal, 1/27-28

FUNDarte, in association with Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Culture Shock Miami, presents Chifln, the Silence of Coal, by Chile's Silencio Blanco Theatre Company at the On.Stage Black.Box Theater at Miami Dade County Auditorium . There will be two performances on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th at 8:30 p.m. This magnificent and poignant work establishes a unique theatrical language using white marionettes set in a universe of random sounds lacking dialogue, the signature silent aesthetic of Silencio Blanco.

