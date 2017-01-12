Meet the Former Hialeah Politician Hosting A "Deplorables Inaugural Ball"

Trump may have gotten crushed in Miami-Dade on Election Day, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have die-hard backers in this blue county - few more vocal than Medina, who has embraced Clinton's use of "deplorables" to describe the miasma of alt-right, Nazi-baiting trolls who backed Trump on Twitter. The 52-year-old founder of the Downtown Miami & Brickell Chamber of Commerce has organized a "Deplorables Inaugural Ball" for the night before the inauguration.

