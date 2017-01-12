Looking for an art fix? Check out this parade/disco honoring care workers
Art meets activism Saturday at a parade, disco and storytelling event honoring nannies, housekeepers and caregivers, thanks to CareForce One, described by organizers as "an interactive mobile studio aplifying the voices of America's fastest growing workforce - caregivers." The collaborative, led by Marisa MorA n Jahan, concludes a New York-to-Miami rally at 1 p.m. at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., as part of the museum's regular Free Second Saturdays program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|EarlyOnset Republ...
|527
|Worthless people yes you
|2 hr
|EarlyOnset Republ...
|5
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|2 hr
|ADAM Loves Fanny
|6
|:::::: Chris perry::::::::: MMA's best (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|BOXING HYENA HELENA
|6
|adam the macho lifeguard: the lord's gift to a...
|3 hr
|Cote de Pablum
|5
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|7 hr
|Girl Spills on TRUMP
|1
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|Thu
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|17
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC