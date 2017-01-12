Looking for an art fix? Check out this parade/disco honoring care workers

Art meets activism Saturday at a parade, disco and storytelling event honoring nannies, housekeepers and caregivers, thanks to CareForce One, described by organizers as "an interactive mobile studio aplifying the voices of America's fastest growing workforce - caregivers." The collaborative, led by Marisa MorA n Jahan, concludes a New York-to-Miami rally at 1 p.m. at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., as part of the museum's regular Free Second Saturdays program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.