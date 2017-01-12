Looking for an art fix? Check out thi...

Looking for an art fix? Check out this parade/disco honoring care workers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Art meets activism Saturday at a parade, disco and storytelling event honoring nannies, housekeepers and caregivers, thanks to CareForce One, described by organizers as "an interactive mobile studio aplifying the voices of America's fastest growing workforce - caregivers." The collaborative, led by Marisa MorA n Jahan, concludes a New York-to-Miami rally at 1 p.m. at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., as part of the museum's regular Free Second Saturdays program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 2 hr EarlyOnset Republ... 527
Worthless people yes you 2 hr EarlyOnset Republ... 5
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 2 hr ADAM Loves Fanny 6
:::::: Chris perry::::::::: MMA's best (Jun '11) 2 hr BOXING HYENA HELENA 6
adam the macho lifeguard: the lord's gift to a... 3 hr Cote de Pablum 5
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP 7 hr Girl Spills on TRUMP 1
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... Thu Moishe Keisterbalm 17
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,906,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC