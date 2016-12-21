Locos Por Juana's Legendary La Fiesta Loca Returns at Armando Records
According to Locos Por Juana's lead singer Itawe Correa, 2017 is going to be a busy year for the band: "We just got our agenda a couple days ago. We have a lot of local shows in January, and in March we have 25 dates all over the U.S.."
