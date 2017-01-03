LGBTQ festival in Little Havana to honor families of kids lost to gun violence
William Blondet, left, and Welly Rosado dance to the music of salsa in front of Ball & Chain restaurant on Southwest Eighth Street during the 2016 Gay8 festival in Little Havana. Gay8 co-founders Damian Pardo and Joe Cardona at the 2016 Pa'Lante Awards at Ball & Chain in Miami's Little Havana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|8 min
|GLIESE
|13
|New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar...
|12 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|1
|Only for handsome men :)
|13 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|21 hr
|ZIKA Causes Repub...
|3
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Mon
|Earl in KY Jelly
|13
|The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Wall-Eyed Trump
|22
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Jan 8
|Cuban
|202
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC