LGBT Latin Festivals - This Miami Festival is Aimed at Creating a...
Gay8 is a Latin festival that takes place in Miami and embraces the culture of both the Hispanic community in the city, and the LGBT community. The festival features art, music and street food that is all sourced from Latin influences and people.
