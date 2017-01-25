Legislators and Business Leaders Voic...

Legislators and Business Leaders Voice Support for Common Sense, Pro-Business Bill

Members of the Floridians for Fair Business Practices coalition and state legislators encourage the passage of SB 106 and HB 81 to repeal the Prohibition era Alcohol Separation Law Senator Anitere Flores and Representative Bryan Avila today joined members of the Floridians for Fair Business Practices coalition to voice support for and educate the public about a bill that would repeal a Prohibition era Alcohol Separation Law which hinders competition, discourages free-market principles and inconveniences consumers. "This legislation puts Florida in step with 28 other states that allow distilled spirits to be sold alongside other adult beverages.

