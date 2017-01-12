Know where Obamacare repeal will be felt the most? Miami
Perhaps nowhere in America would so many people be as personally affected by the Republican-led repeal of Obamacare than Miami. Three congressional districts - all represented by Republicans - have among the highest number of Affordable Care Act enrollees in the country, posing a bit of a wrinkle as those House members prepare to follow their Senate colleagues and vote today to begin the process of dismantling the 2010 federal law that has extended health insurance to as many as 20 million Americans.
