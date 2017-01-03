Key Biscayne's Dr. John Martin makes ...

Key Biscayne's Dr. John Martin makes appearance on Dr. Oz Show

When TV sensation, cardiothoracic surgeon and host of the Dr. Oz Show Mehmet Oz recently needed a guest to talk about the risk of using illegal fillers some people choose for cosmetic procedures, he enlisted the services Key Biscayne's Dr. John Martin. The board-certified ophthalmologist and facial plastic surgeon has a renowned practice in South Florida; lectures throughout the United States, South and Central America as well as Asia on his procedures; and now has taken his talents to the bright lights of show business, putting himself and simultaneously the Village in the spotlight.

