Key Biscayne's Dr. John Martin makes appearance on Dr. Oz Show
When TV sensation, cardiothoracic surgeon and host of the Dr. Oz Show Mehmet Oz recently needed a guest to talk about the risk of using illegal fillers some people choose for cosmetic procedures, he enlisted the services Key Biscayne's Dr. John Martin. The board-certified ophthalmologist and facial plastic surgeon has a renowned practice in South Florida; lectures throughout the United States, South and Central America as well as Asia on his procedures; and now has taken his talents to the bright lights of show business, putting himself and simultaneously the Village in the spotlight.
