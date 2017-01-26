I-395 rebuild is near to start. So wh...

I-395 rebuild is near to start. So why is it on Trumpa s project list?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A preliminary list of 50 public construction projects that the Trump Administration is considering including in a promised initiative to renew the country's deteriorating infrastructure has just one Florida project on it, but that job - the rebuilding of Interstate 395 in downtown Miami - is already budgeted and moving rapidly forward. The Florida Department of Transportation is close to awarding a design-build contract for the $800 million project, which has been in the works for years and is scheduled to begin construction by the end of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 7 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 31
Lamb scam Tue Quinn 13
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue Alternate News 5
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 3
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 5
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Mon Anonymous 15
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Jan 23 Patrick Omar McCa... 203
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC