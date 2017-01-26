I-395 rebuild is near to start. So why is it on Trumpa s project list?
A preliminary list of 50 public construction projects that the Trump Administration is considering including in a promised initiative to renew the country's deteriorating infrastructure has just one Florida project on it, but that job - the rebuilding of Interstate 395 in downtown Miami - is already budgeted and moving rapidly forward. The Florida Department of Transportation is close to awarding a design-build contract for the $800 million project, which has been in the works for years and is scheduled to begin construction by the end of this year.
