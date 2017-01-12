Humane Society offers free dog, cat spaying and neutering for qualified pet owners
Zarco, a large male American bulldog, recently was neutered at the Humane Society of Greater Miami, part of a free program for qualified pet owners who can't afford to pay for the surgeries. Zarco is owned by John Rincon, 18, a junior at Florida International University.
