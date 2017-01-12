Humane Society offers free dog, cat s...

Humane Society offers free dog, cat spaying and neutering for qualified pet owners

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Zarco, a large male American bulldog, recently was neutered at the Humane Society of Greater Miami, part of a free program for qualified pet owners who can't afford to pay for the surgeries. Zarco is owned by John Rincon, 18, a junior at Florida International University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... 56 min Chick7393 19
:::::: Chris perry::::::::: MMA's best (Jun '11) 5 hr HOLLYWOOD BOXING 5
Worthless people yes you 7 hr Rick grande 1
MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM ! 18 hr Moishe Keisterbalm 1
Only for handsome men :) 18 hr Moishe Keisterbalm 6
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 18 hr ADAMs Cuban Girlf... 3
News New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar... Wed Moses Keisterbalm... 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC