Holocaust's Horrors in the Time of Trump
A long-buried documentary, co-directed by Alfred Hitchcock and produced by Sidney Bernstein, provides unequivocal proof of the Holocaust's horrors. Bernstein's daughter, Jane Wells, opens up about the film-and why Donald Trump and Jared Kushner should see it.
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|Fri
|Americano
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|Fri
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|32
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Thu
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|jemma
|16
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 24
|Alternate News
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Jan 24
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
