Holocaust's Horrors in the Time of Trump

Holocaust's Horrors in the Time of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

A long-buried documentary, co-directed by Alfred Hitchcock and produced by Sidney Bernstein, provides unequivocal proof of the Holocaust's horrors. Bernstein's daughter, Jane Wells, opens up about the film-and why Donald Trump and Jared Kushner should see it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre... Fri Americano 1
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? Fri ADAM THE MACHO LI... 32
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Thu Brad 4
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Thu jemma 16
Lamb scam Jan 24 Quinn 13
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 24 Alternate News 5
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! Jan 24 Moishe Keisterbalm 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC