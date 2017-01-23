High winds blew stuff down, and now pockets of South Florida are cleaning up
Residents of Miami Springs woke up to major damage to their trees, homes and cars on Monday after a storm passed through the area. The neighborhood was under a tornado warning briefly overnight.
