Herea s how you can get free help on ...

Herea s how you can get free help on your taxes in Miami-Dade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Americans love to rag on the Internal Revenue Service, but starting Jan. 27 volunteers certified by the IRS are offering free help on taxes. About 80 percent of tax filers in Miami-Dade qualify for assistance, according to the United Way Center for Financial Stability, which is hosting an informational event at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 27. The event will discuss options for obtaining help at the 47 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites located in Miami-Dade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 6 hr BigBill 24
News Miami teachers union joins protests of Trump ed... 9 hr donald J W Trump 1
Poll Why are Puerto Rican men so pathetic? (May '10) 9 hr Too real 204
Opiods and other Pain relief Medications 12 hr dsvsdfsd 1
Lamb scam 22 hr Orangecar 10
PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08) Fri Emit 1,583
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... Thu Moses Kestenbaum ODA 20
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC