Herea s how you can get free help on your taxes in Miami-Dade
Americans love to rag on the Internal Revenue Service, but starting Jan. 27 volunteers certified by the IRS are offering free help on taxes. About 80 percent of tax filers in Miami-Dade qualify for assistance, according to the United Way Center for Financial Stability, which is hosting an informational event at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 27. The event will discuss options for obtaining help at the 47 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites located in Miami-Dade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|6 hr
|BigBill
|24
|Miami teachers union joins protests of Trump ed...
|9 hr
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Why are Puerto Rican men so pathetic? (May '10)
|9 hr
|Too real
|204
|Opiods and other Pain relief Medications
|12 hr
|dsvsdfsd
|1
|Lamb scam
|22 hr
|Orangecar
|10
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Emit
|1,583
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|Thu
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC