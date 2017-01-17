Herea s how you can get free help on your taxes in Miami-Dade

Americans love to rag on the Internal Revenue Service, but starting Jan. 27 volunteers certified by the IRS are offering free help on taxes. About 80 percent of tax filers in Miami-Dade qualify for assistance, according to the United Way Center for Financial Stability, which is hosting an informational event at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 27. The event will discuss options for obtaining help at the 47 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites located in Miami-Dade.

