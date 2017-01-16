Heavy metal music festival in Hialeah...

Heavy metal music festival in Hialeah and Miami celebrates the death...

Nowhere outside of Cuba did the November 25 death of Fidel Castro have a bigger impact than in South Florida. Many Miamians will always remember where they were when they heard of Castro's death, just as they recall their whereabouts during the 9/11 terror attacks, the JFK assassination, or the OJ Simpson car chase.

