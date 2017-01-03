Grandma rips off Medicare, skips town a " latest fraud fugitive likely fled to Cuba
She'd served two years in prison a decade ago for fraud and was facing new charges for her suspected role as a patient recruiter in another ring prosecutors say bilked millions from the government program. And before that case could even begin, she was set to spend three years behind bars for tipping off the scam's ringleader so he could evade FBI agents who had come to arrest him at a Hialeah dental office where she worked.
