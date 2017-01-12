Get gutsy, stay gutsy: First African-American female combat pilota s advice

In time for the Martin Luther King holiday, the first African-American female combat pilot offered words of inspiration and encouragement Friday to YMCA leaders and community partners gathered at a breakfast in Fort Lauderdale and at a lunch in Miami. Vernice Armour, who went from a beat cop to serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, talked about her amazing success story and how it prompted her to become a motivational speaker.

