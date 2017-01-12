Get gutsy, stay gutsy: First African-American female combat pilota s advice
In time for the Martin Luther King holiday, the first African-American female combat pilot offered words of inspiration and encouragement Friday to YMCA leaders and community partners gathered at a breakfast in Fort Lauderdale and at a lunch in Miami. Vernice Armour, who went from a beat cop to serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, talked about her amazing success story and how it prompted her to become a motivational speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|EarlyOnset Republ...
|527
|Worthless people yes you
|2 hr
|EarlyOnset Republ...
|5
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|2 hr
|ADAM Loves Fanny
|6
|:::::: Chris perry::::::::: MMA's best (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|BOXING HYENA HELENA
|6
|adam the macho lifeguard: the lord's gift to a...
|3 hr
|Cote de Pablum
|5
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|7 hr
|Girl Spills on TRUMP
|1
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|Thu
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|17
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC