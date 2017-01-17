Gang warfare and shooting the wrong way to honor Dr. King
MLK Day celebrants help a relative who fainted after shots were fired after the MLK Day parade in Miami on Monday. It's a testament to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. that so many local residents show up to Miami-Dade's annual parade and celebration in his honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A tune for Obama
|35 min
|Evil Roy Slade
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|5 hr
|PUTZ PENCE
|15
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|5 hr
|mosaic - MoSATAN
|19
|FBI DIRECTOR to be FIRED for TREASON !
|5 hr
|treason watch
|8
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|8 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|16 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|17
|trump the
|Tue
|rump has got u
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC