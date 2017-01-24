Funds fuel passenger rail link for Tri-Rail into downtown Miami
City leaders have followed through on part a financial commitment to help establish a passenger rail link for Tri-Rail into downtown Miami. Plans call for Tri-Rail to have a place inside the new MiamiCentral station from All Aboard Florida, now under construction paralleling Northwest First Avenue.
