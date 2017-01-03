From condemnation to a surprise court...

From condemnation to a surprise courtship: Miami-Dade politicians pursue Donald Trumpa s good graces

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Fourteen days into Donald Trump's long-shot presidential campaign, Republicans and Democrats on the Miami-Dade County Commission came together to unanimously condemn his "racist and derogatory" comments on Mexicans crossing the border illegally. Now, with about two weeks to go until he's president of the United States, Trump has sparked another bipartisan push among county leaders - to distance Miami-Dade from past slights and coax some goodwill out of the new commander in chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play 5 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 1
Only for handsome men :) 8 hr Sgirl 1
Corny 13 hr Ha poopoo 1
Im super horny im latino from cuba (Sep '14) 19 hr LIFE GUARD REGISTRY 9
DNA FORENSICS Under Suspicion - NFG ! Thu PROSECUTORIAL SCAMS 1
Married Cuban Men File Class Action Lawsuit Aga... Thu Bloody Bills Ande... 3
Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15) Thu Conchita Conchino... 17
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,906

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC