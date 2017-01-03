From condemnation to a surprise courtship: Miami-Dade politicians pursue Donald Trumpa s good graces
Fourteen days into Donald Trump's long-shot presidential campaign, Republicans and Democrats on the Miami-Dade County Commission came together to unanimously condemn his "racist and derogatory" comments on Mexicans crossing the border illegally. Now, with about two weeks to go until he's president of the United States, Trump has sparked another bipartisan push among county leaders - to distance Miami-Dade from past slights and coax some goodwill out of the new commander in chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play
|5 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|1
|Only for handsome men :)
|8 hr
|Sgirl
|1
|Corny
|13 hr
|Ha poopoo
|1
|Im super horny im latino from cuba (Sep '14)
|19 hr
|LIFE GUARD REGISTRY
|9
|DNA FORENSICS Under Suspicion - NFG !
|Thu
|PROSECUTORIAL SCAMS
|1
|Married Cuban Men File Class Action Lawsuit Aga...
|Thu
|Bloody Bills Ande...
|3
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Conchita Conchino...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC