From condemnation to a surprise courtship: Miami-Dade politicians pursue Donald Trumpa s good graces

Fourteen days into Donald Trump's long-shot presidential campaign, Republicans and Democrats on the Miami-Dade County Commission came together to unanimously condemn his "racist and derogatory" comments on Mexicans crossing the border illegally. Now, with about two weeks to go until he's president of the United States, Trump has sparked another bipartisan push among county leaders - to distance Miami-Dade from past slights and coax some goodwill out of the new commander in chief.

