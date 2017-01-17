Four Seasons' Third Annual Australia Day is a Lamb-a-Palooza
For the last three years, the Four Seasons has hosted an annual food event featuring Aussie bites and beverages in honor of Australia Day which marks the day in 1788 when a fleet of British ships arrived in New South Wales, raised the Union Jack and essentially founded Australia. Named Miami's "Lambassador" by Meat & Livestock Australia, you can bet there's going to be plenty of said meat on the barbie.
