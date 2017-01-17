Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Takes Over Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge
In September 2016, The Shops at Merrick Park welcomed 320 Gastrolounge , a Latin-Asian fusion eatery housed in the former Piripi space. Now, Red Ginger's former executive chef Anderson Osorio has taken over the restaurant's kitchen and given it a Japanese edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|1 hr
|TRUMP CASTIGATED
|4
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|1 hr
|Adam Beached
|18
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|1 hr
|Trump Golden Showers
|3
|A tune for Obama
|1 hr
|Trump Golden Showers
|2
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|1 hr
|Slippery Slide Duggs
|2
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|4 hr
|Splasher2255
|20
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|15 hr
|PUTZ PENCE
|15
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC