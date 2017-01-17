Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Take...

Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Takes Over Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge

In September 2016, The Shops at Merrick Park welcomed 320 Gastrolounge , a Latin-Asian fusion eatery housed in the former Piripi space. Now, Red Ginger's former executive chef Anderson Osorio has taken over the restaurant's kitchen and given it a Japanese edge.

