Former diplomats urge Trump to undo a unlawfula Obama Cuba policy

Read more: The Miami Herald

Five U.S. diplomats with extensive experience in Latin America sent President-elect Donald Trump a letter this week urging him to rescind the executive actions signed by President Barack Obama relaxing sanctions against Cuba and to stop cooperating with Cuban state security. In the letter, the diplomats - including former Coral Gables Mayor Jim Cason, who once headed the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana - ask Trump, in his first 100 days in office, to undo Obama's "ill-conceived and unlawful executive orders lifting restrictions on doing business with the Castro regime."

