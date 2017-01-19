Ex-Thor exec Scott Sherman to launch Tricera Capital in Miami
Scott Sherman, previously vice president of acquisitions at Thor Equities, and Ben Mandell, formerly managing director at RKF, just launched Tricera Capital to focus on "We have family offices that are investing behind us and we're going to be owning and operating the property to generate returns for investors and ourselves," Sherman, co-founder and managing partner of Tricera Capital told TRD . They plan to identify deals in emerging areas of cities as well as mature markets, including in Asheville, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lamb scam
|1 hr
|Quinn
|7
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|1 hr
|GuillermoGrande
|22
|PROOF OBAMA IS THE ANTI-CHRIST, Mabus is his na... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Emit
|1,583
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|12 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|20
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|22 hr
|TRUMP the MESSENGER
|1
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Thu
|TRUMP CASTIGATED
|4
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Thu
|Trump Golden Showers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC