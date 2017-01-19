Ex-Thor exec Scott Sherman to launch Tricera Capital in Miami

Scott Sherman, previously vice president of acquisitions at Thor Equities, and Ben Mandell, formerly managing director at RKF, just launched Tricera Capital to focus on "We have family offices that are investing behind us and we're going to be owning and operating the property to generate returns for investors and ourselves," Sherman, co-founder and managing partner of Tricera Capital told TRD . They plan to identify deals in emerging areas of cities as well as mature markets, including in Asheville, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, he said.

