Ex-CEO of Miami group that helps Jewish sex abuse victims arrested for embezzlement

The former head of an organization in the Miami area that helps young victims of sexual abuse in the Orthodox Jewish community was arrested for embezzlement. David Shapiro, the ex-CEO of Jewish Community Watch, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the North Miami Beach Police Department, WSVN Channel 7 News in Miami reported.

