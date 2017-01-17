Everglades: False Killer Whales (Actu...

Everglades: False Killer Whales (Actually Dolphins) Get Stranded, Die

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Biologists don't know why a pod of about 95 false killer whales became stranded in Everglades National Park on Saturday, resulting in 81 deaths. False killer whales look similar to orca killer whales but are actually a type of dolphin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 5 hr Maxwell Totts 17
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... 7 hr WetSquirtz5944 19
trump the 17 hr rump has got u 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 4
Worthless people yes you Mon Rick grande 7
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News MSNBC's Mariana Atentsio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famou... Mon tomin cali 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC