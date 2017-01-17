Everglades: False Killer Whales (Actually Dolphins) Get Stranded, Die
Biologists don't know why a pod of about 95 false killer whales became stranded in Everglades National Park on Saturday, resulting in 81 deaths. False killer whales look similar to orca killer whales but are actually a type of dolphin.
