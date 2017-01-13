Driver in fatal Pines rollover crash ...

Driver in fatal Pines rollover crash accused of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide

The driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash whose passenger died is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges filed by the state attorney's office. Dougera Illarion, 36, of Miami, was behind the wheel of a Mustang convertible the afternoon of May 8, 2015.

